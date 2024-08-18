Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%.

Exscientia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXAI opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $643.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXAI. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

