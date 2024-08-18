Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million. Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 826.56% and a negative return on equity of 139.09%.

Shares of Exro Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $73.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

