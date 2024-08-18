Everpar Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after buying an additional 1,550,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after buying an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,633,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,489. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

