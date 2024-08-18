Everpar Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,073.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in Natera by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Natera by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,299. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $124.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,783,235.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,089.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,580,675. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.