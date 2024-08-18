Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,726 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.55. 5,403,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,221,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of -438.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

