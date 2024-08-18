Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $276.04. 764,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

