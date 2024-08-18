Everpar Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.24. 589,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The company has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

