Everpar Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 88.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.42.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.50. 438,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $238.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

