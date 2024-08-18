Everpar Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.11. 2,348,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,143. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

