Everpar Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.00.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.72. 429,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.96. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $469.78. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

