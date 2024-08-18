Everpar Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $24,000,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CHH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.70. 346,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $134.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

