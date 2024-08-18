Everpar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,450 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVE traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.17. The company had a trading volume of 351,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,132. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $191.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.