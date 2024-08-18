Everpar Advisors LLC Buys 731 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $3,415,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,237. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,394. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.46. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

