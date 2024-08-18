Everpar Advisors LLC Buys 116 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.27. The stock had a trading volume of 332,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $141.99.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

