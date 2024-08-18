Estée Lauder Companies (EL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.61.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

