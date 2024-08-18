Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 108.90%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.