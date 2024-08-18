EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.17.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

