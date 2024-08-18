EQT (NYSE:EQT) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

EQT stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

