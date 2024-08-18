Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
ESGR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.71. 118,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,254. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $229.57 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Friday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
