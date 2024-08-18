Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.71. 118,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,254. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $229.57 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

