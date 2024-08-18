Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.5 days.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of EERGF stock remained flat at $12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Energean has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Get Energean alerts:

About Energean

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.