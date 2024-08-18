Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives $27.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

EDR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.