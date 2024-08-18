Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 353,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $72,782.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $278,133.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Employers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 983.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.82 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Employers will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

