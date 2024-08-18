Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,647 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Emerson Electric worth $156,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.09. 3,416,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,502. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

