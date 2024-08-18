Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Eltek had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Eltek Stock Performance

ELTK stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Eltek has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

