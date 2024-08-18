Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $1,050.00 at Berenberg Bank

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

LLY stock opened at $922.12 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $966.10. The firm has a market cap of $876.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $805.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

