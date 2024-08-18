Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.
EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.25.
Element Fleet Management Price Performance
Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management
In related news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and sold 68,874 shares worth $1,714,350. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
