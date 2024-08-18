Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 9,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EC. Bank of America cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 258.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
