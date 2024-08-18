Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,777,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,956 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,184,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,998,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.68. 2,768,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,878. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.