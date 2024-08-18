DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.15.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

