DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTM opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.