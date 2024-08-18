DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.10. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 2,900 shares changing hands.
DriveItAway Trading Down 12.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
About DriveItAway
DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
