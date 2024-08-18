DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $52,889,617. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $87,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,759 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.