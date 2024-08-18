Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 8,800 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $128,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,166,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,138,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $134,999.04.

DGICA opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 431.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

