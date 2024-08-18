Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for 1.6% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $208,604,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.91. 502,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,048. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.44.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
