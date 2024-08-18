Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for 1.6% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $208,604,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.91. 502,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,048. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.44.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

