Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

DGLY stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 155.99% and a negative net margin of 89.17%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

