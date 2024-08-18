DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DMAC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DMAC opened at $3.60 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von purchased 1,200,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,526,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,816,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

Further Reading

