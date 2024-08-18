Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 557,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 710,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,950.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diageo Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 616,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $171.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.47.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.37%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.