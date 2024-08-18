DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHX opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DHI Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,495,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 841,350 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 490,035 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 59,275 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

