Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $235.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.14.

Get American Tower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $219.85 on Wednesday. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $236.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.