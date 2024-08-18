DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DeNA Price Performance

DNACF remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. DeNA has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

