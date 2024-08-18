Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Decisive Dividend Stock Performance
DEDVF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.55.
About Decisive Dividend
