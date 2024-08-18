Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

DEDVF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.55.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

