DCC (LON:DCC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 5,800 ($74.06) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 5,700 ($72.78).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($89.38) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($85.55) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DCC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,252.40 ($79.83).

DCC stock opened at GBX 5,275 ($67.35) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97. The company has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.48, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,457.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,600.66. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 4,171 ($53.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,075 ($77.57).

In other DCC news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,610 ($71.63), for a total transaction of £114,444 ($146,123.60). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

