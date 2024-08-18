Daré Bioscience’s (DARE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Daré Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DARE

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.