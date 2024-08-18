Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dana by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 176,778 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dana by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dana by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. 548,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,738. Dana has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.