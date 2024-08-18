Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Up 1.8 %

DKILY opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $17.95.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

