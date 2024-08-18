CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Update

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CureVac Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CVAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09. CureVac has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 million. Research analysts expect that CureVac will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CureVac by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on CureVac from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

