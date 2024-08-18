CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,780,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365,545 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CSX worth $159,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CSX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $126,089,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,870,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.