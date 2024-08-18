CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $345.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $338.08.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $262.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,643 shares of company stock valued at $50,749,324. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $239,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

