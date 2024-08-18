CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAPL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,567. The company has a market capitalization of $748.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 344.26%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

