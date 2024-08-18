Critical Review: Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Expedia Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group $13.26 billion 1.35 $797.00 million $5.34 24.54

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Expedia Group 0 16 8 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Proficient Auto Logistics and Expedia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Proficient Auto Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.64%. Expedia Group has a consensus price target of $148.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group 6.18% 41.63% 4.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Expedia Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com. The company's B2B segment provides various travel and non-travel companies including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management, and financial institutions who leverage its travel technology and tap into its diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to its travelers. Its trivago segment, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites. In addition, the company provides brand advertising through online and offline channels, loyalty programs, mobile apps, and search engine marketing, as well as metasearch, social media, direct and personalized traveler communications on its websites, and through direct e-mail communication with its travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

